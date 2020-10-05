Helen Kitt Brosnan



The Worlds BEST! Mother



First generation born, American/Ukrainian and proud of it. At the age of 91 made her transition on April 30, 2020.



She was born in Syracuse New York, Nov. 2, 1928 to Anelia and Louis Kitt of Galicia and Ternopol Ukraine.



Helen was the baby of six children and the apple of her Father's eye.



She was the best little Ukrainian dancer in Syracuse, surpassed by her favorite nephew Raymond Kitt (Baby Raymo) whom she loved she loved to baby sit.



Her life revolved around St. John The Baptist Ukranian Catholic church and the Ukrainian National Home in Syracuse, which her father was a member of for over 40 years.



Helen graduated from East Syracuse High School after leaving to care for her ailing mother. She became a buyer at Dey Brothers department store in Syracuse, she loved working with the public especially during Christmas Holiday rush.



She married Jack Joseph Brosnan shortly thereafter began their move across country to pursue his radio and T.V. career. To Cocoa Beach FL broadcasting down range at Cape Canaveral, FL, with the shuttle launch of the Rhesus monkeys into space working alongside Walter Cronkite. Then to Dallas, TX where she became a bookkeeper for Texas Instruments, to El Paso TX. with KTSM radio and T.V. where their daughter was born. Then moving to Salt Lake City UT with KSL radio and T.V. and finally settling in Reno NV. with KCBN, KOH radio and KOLO T.V. broadcasting Jack's own shows live.



She became a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral. She was an Eucharistic minister and presenter of the gifts at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic church with Pat Gruhler's encouragement. The highlight was Father Kings Bible study RCIA classes at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, especially if she was lucky enough to sit next to him.



Helen continued her career as a bookkeeper working for Mr. Fitzgerald owner of the Nevada Club in Reno until his passing, then as bookkeeper with Stetson Beemer Insurance. Real estate with Lucini and Premier Realty with her favorite broker Jerry Scannell.



She was room mother each year for her daughter's elementary school classes. All the while she was giving creative, masterful and completely original themed birthday parties for her daughter every year along with Halloween and magical Christmas parties. She did everything by hand, sewing, crocheting even making her own patterns, for colonial period costumes you name it. Pysanky (Ukrainian egg decorating) along with creating her own Faberge- type egg designs were her favorites.



There was nothing she couldn't do. She gave all the glory to God. She would ask God for help before she began any project and He would.



She believed in the bright side of life, I know because she helped me to find it so many times.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Esther Revoir, Mary Straub, her brothers Nicholas Kitt, Peter Kltt and her husband of 61 years Jack Joseph Brosnan.



She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline and her sister Michalene Whitaker



who is a healthy 93.



Her funeral mass with be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery Chapel 10am Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church 875 Plumb Ln. Reno, NV 89502.









