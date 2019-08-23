|
|
Henry (Hank) Aldridge Brownwell
- - Henry (Hank) Aldridge Brownwell, 91, passed away on August 16, 2019. He was born October 1, 1927 at the original St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, Nevada. He met the love of his life, Joan Schade, and they were married in 1954. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage before she passed away in 2006.
Hank served in the Air Force where he developed a love of flying. Hank was a General Contractor who helped build the original Liberty Belle on South Virginia Street.
Besides spending time with his family, he enjoyed flying, fishing and working in his yard. Hank leaves behind his daughter Colleen, sons Dennis and Gary (Kelly); grandchildren Melissa Heywood (Cort), Rachael, Aaron Buchspics (Crystal), and Jillian Morris; and great grandchildren, Jaxson, Elsa, and Oliver.
A Celebration of Hank's Life will be held on September 21st at 2:00 pm at 1155 Lampe Rd. Reno, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019