Herb Kernecker
Reno - Seventy years long Herb brightened our world with positivity, humility, and kindness. He was our beloved family man, friend, philosopher, writer, pilgrim, teacher, and explorer. Herb was our grounding rock who modelled a life of patience, generosity, and goodness. A native of Austria and a fan of "Gemütlichkeit," he made cozy, comfortable places for innumerable conversations with good people, food and drink. He loved being in his "tinkería," creating pottery, furniture, instruments, painting a santo or other unique projects, and working together with his wife Martha in their garden. After an unfortunate fall it was with profound sorrow that his wife, three daughters, and one granddaughter surrounded him to take their farewell and send him off on the very last step of his "buen camino." If you knew him, have your own Herbiefest. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to his : https://www.unicefusa.org/mission/protect/education/kids-need-desks-kind or to keep Nevada the way he loved it: https://www.nevadawilderness.org/donate
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 30 to June 1, 2019