Hilda Ann Torkelson Mindling
- - Hilda Ann Torkelson Mindling died peacefully in her home on June 30, 2019 in the company of her loved ones after a long illness. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on October 1, 1942 to Thelma and Theodore Torkelson. Hilda's family moved to Barstow, CA where she graduated from high school in 1960. After she had her five children she went back to school and received her degree in Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno. After practicing nursing for a few years, she later went back to school and received a Master's in Nurse Management at University of San Francisco. She held many different positions over the years including School nurse management and different positions at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA.
Hilda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she cherished time with family and the grandchildren. She will be remembered for her passion for camping, sailing and the outdoors and for passing on her special baking, crafting and canning skills to those she loved. Hilda will mostly be remembered for her loving and nurturing spirit which carries on through the legacy of her children and grandchildren.
Hilda is survived by her husband Tony Mindling, brother John Reeves, daughter Marie Woods (Mitchell), son Matt Speth (Mary), daughter Annie Greenleaf, daughter Terri Lockard, daughter Michelle Allen (Larry), stepson Ian Mindling (Deanna), stepson Eric Mindling, 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
During her last days she expressed gratitude to the Auburn Faith Hospital Advance Illness management and Hospice services, telling them that her most satisfying work as a nurse had been with home health care.
A celebration of her life will be held on July 19, 2019 at 2:30pm at Rancho San Rafael Park, The Ranch House 1595 North Sierra St. Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 10, 2019