Hilde Baier
Hilde Baier

Reno - Hilde Baier passed away on Monday, July 6th, 2020 in Reno at the age of 95.

Hilde Kühner Baier was born April 10, 1925 in Mannheim, Germany, to Friedrich Kühner and Rosalia Kutek. Hilde was one of five children. She married Hans Erwin Baier on July 17, 1948 and they migrated to the U.S. on June 15, 1953, first residing in Hoboken, NJ, before purchasing their first home in Los Angeles in 1956. Neither knew much English but learned quickly and became U.S. citizens in 1959. In 1960 they celebrated the birth of their son, Hans-Peter Baier. Hilde and Hans Erwin relocated to Reno in 1986 to be near Hilde's sister, Irma. Hilde lived independently throughout most of her 95 years, before accepting assistance from her son over the last year of her life. Those that know Hilde know how immaculate she kept her home, never accepting assistance in cleaning or in making authentic German cuisine!

Hilde and Hans Erwin were married for 56 years. He preceded her in death in 2004 at the age of 79. Hilde is survived by her son, Hans-Peter Baier, her sister Irma Jobe, her nieces, Linda, Gloria, and Heike, and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Walton's -Ross, Burke, & Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno with a memorial service in the Corridor of Reverence Chapel on the third floor of Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum at 2:00 p.m. for immediate family and friends.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
2155 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
775-323-4154
