Howard Gino Deguara
Sparks - Howard Gino Deguara, 73, passed away Saturday July 27, 2019. He was born March 19, 1946 and raised in San Francisco, CA. He served in the navy during the Vietnam War. Married to the love of his life Kathy Deguara for 51 years. They moved to Petaluma, CA and raised their kids there until retirement in 2003 at the young age of 57. That brought them to their current residence in Sparks, NV.
He was a diesel Mechanic for the Golden Gate Bridge District for 35 years, but his true passion as a mechanic was re-building classic cars and custom motorcycles/choppers. Howard thru the years had a love for boating, waterskiing, golf, travelling to Puerto Vallarta every year, but most importantly making memories with his family and ALWAYS making sure they were taken care of. Howard was definitely a "kid" at heart and was always coming up with some of the craziest, but definitely fun ideas, that now have made for GREAT stories to be told for years and years.
Howard never met a stranger in his life! He was known as the "social butterfly" of the family and the guy EVERYONE in the neighborhood came to for help on their cars, motorcycles, homes… you name it, Howard had something in that crazy clean garage of his to fix it!
Howard is survived by his wife, Kathy, kids Heather Stanfield (James "Dicky") son Mike Deguara; and grandchildren Zack & Emma.
He was a proud veteran, husband, father & Papa! It goes without saying that he is leaving behind a legacy that will bless many lives for decades to come.
Inurnment with Military Honors is scheduled for 12:30pm, Monday, August 12th, 2019 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, NV. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America, in Howard's honor.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019