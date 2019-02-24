|
Hugh O'Brien
Verdi - Hugh O'Brien, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home in Verdi, Nevada. He was born on August 23, 1938 in Fort Morgan, CO to Hugh and Florence O'Brien. He served his country honorably as a US Navy Signalman on the U.S.S. Tulare. Hugh was an electrician by trade and worked for Federal Sign Co for 14 years and YESCO for over 33 years, retiring in 2011. Hugh was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and cherished every minute with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and taught all his family the love and respect of camping, fishing and hunting among many other outdoor activities along with his best friend, Steve Caballero. Hugh was Navy, Steve, Marines. They sparred constantly and it was fun for all to see. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Linda (McCracken) O'Brien of 38 years. He is survived by his daughter Susan Deriso, Debbie Jecker (Matt), Dawn McCarthy, and Shannon (Mike) Bradley. Also, by his sons Steve (Connie) and Chris (Christi) along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made in Hugh's name to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019