1/1
Hugh Potter
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Potter

Sparks - Hugh Lawrence Potter passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 in his home in Sparks, Nevada with his family by his side. Hugh was born on November 25th, 1936 in Detroit, MI. Hugh served in the United States Air Force and had a 30 year career with Sears Roebuck & Co.

Hugh enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved camping, fishing, skiing, golfing and playing cards with friends but some of his fondest memories are the many cruises that he and Shirley took together.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Shirley, his daughter Suzanne Gang and son Larry and wife Stephanie. He had three grandsons Zachary and wife Amanda, Nicholas and wife Hannah and Jack Gang and two great grandsons Caleb and Corey.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church in Sparks NV under his name.

1231 Pyramid Way Sparks, NV 89431






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
775-359-2210
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved