Hugh PotterSparks - Hugh Lawrence Potter passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 in his home in Sparks, Nevada with his family by his side. Hugh was born on November 25th, 1936 in Detroit, MI. Hugh served in the United States Air Force and had a 30 year career with Sears Roebuck & Co.Hugh enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved camping, fishing, skiing, golfing and playing cards with friends but some of his fondest memories are the many cruises that he and Shirley took together.He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Shirley, his daughter Suzanne Gang and son Larry and wife Stephanie. He had three grandsons Zachary and wife Amanda, Nicholas and wife Hannah and Jack Gang and two great grandsons Caleb and Corey.In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church in Sparks NV under his name.1231 Pyramid Way Sparks, NV 89431