|
|
Ian Essex Kelley
Ian Essex Kelley was born in Alturas, California, on Feb. 21, 1947 and departed Feb. 2, 2020. Ian was the son of Percy and Betty (Macdougall) Kelley. Ian had one sibling, his younger sister Vicki Oakey. When Ian was very young, he and his family moved to Elko, Nevada, where he learned to love baseball, golf, fishing and hunting.
At the age of 14, Ian and family again moved, this time to Reno, where his fascination for the game of golf turned a bit more serious. He landed his first job working at Washoe County Golf Course, honing his skills and forging friendships which lasted a lifetime. Race cars were Ian's other passion at the time, and he took great pride in his 1964 GTO, which he modified and enthusiastically raced, winning often. After graduating from Reno High School in 1965, Ian became the Plant Manager at the family business, Hankell Manumatics, where he and many friends worked for his father Percy.
Always an exceptional student, Ian graduated from the University of Nevada Reno where he majored in Business Finance. He also studied Finance at UNR's graduate school of business. As an undergraduate, Ian played on the UNR golf team. He married Christy Warren in 1969, and together they raised their two sons, Nate and Teke Kelley.
Ian was an entrepreneur and shrewd businessman whose advice was sought by many. During his long business career, Ian traded commodities on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade, owned and operated a successful Oil and Gas business, and for the last 25 years, was the owner of Kelley Real Estate, a local real estate investment brokerage.
Ian had a very close relationship with his father Percy, who passed in 2008. They loved fishing together, especially at Eagle Lake, where they spent many days hauling trophy trout into their boat. Ian also loved his dogs, having raised several prized Rottweilers.
Ian passed away due to complications from a stroke. Ian is survived by his sister Vicki, his sons Nate and Teke, all of whom lovingly were his caregivers until he passed, three grandchildren, a nephew, and two grand nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his family and a host of friends and business associates throughout Nevada and Northern California.
Ian's life will be celebrated at a gathering at The Flowing Tide Pub, 9570 S. McCarran Blvd on February 21st, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020