Ida (Edith) Cole



One of the last of her generation.



Ida (Edith) Cole Nee Paganetti passed away peacefully at Renown Hospital, Reno, Nevada on June 1, 2019 at the age of 105.



Ida was born in Summit NJ, March 6, 1914, the daughter Italian immigrants. She spent her early childhood in Libbia di Bedonia, Italy, returning to the US in 1926 where she went to school and worked in her father's confectionary shop in Sussex NJ. After graduating from Sussex HS in 1935 she worked locally as a secretary before meeting and marrying George P. Cole of North Bergan NJ. They enjoyed 56 years together before George's passing in 1997. Ida and George, with two children in tow, moved frequently as George pursued his career as an engineer. Following George's retirement in 1977 they eventually settled in Aberdeen NC before moving to Poulsbo/Bremerton WA in 1993 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She immensely enjoyed their retirement years. Ida and George were avid golfers and competitive bridge players. She also enjoyed long walks.



Ida is survived by her two children George Jr. (Tricia), Reno NV and Victoria Zieser (John), Pflugerville, TX, six grandchildren, 14 great and six gg grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio Paganetti and Maria Zaneboni, her stepmother Adalgisa Zaneboni, her sisters Helen (Zazzi), Mafalda (Brophy/Clark), her brother John, her husband George, one grandchild Jennifer Zieser, and virtually everyone else of her generation.



Ida will be inurned with her husband George in Antonio-Adalgisa Paganetti's gravesite following a graveside service on July 17, 2019 at 10 AM in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Franklin NJ.



