Ina Joleen CockrellReno - Ina Joleen Cockrell passed away peacefully at age 66 in her Reno Nevada home on November 20, 2020. Joleen was born on August 23, 1954 to Mildred Lois Cockrell and Michael Cockrell.Joleen lived in Pamona, Corona, and Sacramento, California; as well as Reno, Nevada. She graduated from Wooster High School in 1972 and married Connie Rudd Jr and from this union had a daughter and son (Latausha and Connie). Joleen and Connie Jr had separate callings in life beyond the blessing of their children and parted ways. Joleen later in life married William Johnson and his son Bryce Johnson became family. William Johnson preceded her in death. Life experiences for Joleen presented many hills of both high-points and struggles with her finding preservation and solace in her faith in God. Walking in faith and believing with all her heart in God's purpose for her life. Trusting through all of lifes challenges that one day she would be in the presence of our heavenly father and smiling upon us from heaven above.Joleen is further preceded in death by her grandmother Ina Shorton, father Michael Cockrell, great-aunt and uncle Louise and Orval White.Joleen leaves to cherrish her memories her mother Mildred (Peggy) Earp, Sister Tami Casilac, son Connie Rudd, daughter Latausha (Rudd) Carlyle and son-in law James Carlyle, niece Talitha and spouse Shawn Rubendall, nephew Levi and spouse Heather Froines. Her seven beautiful grandchildren Raeshanna Weston, Tautianna Weston, Quianna Weston, Tejauhn Carlyle, Tayla Parr-Rudd, Janay Parr-Rudd, and Alycia Rudd; two precious great-grandchildren King Weston-Frasier and Lyric Parr; as well as four great-nieces Sydney Forsyth, Alexis Forsyth, Kyra Rubendall, Callin Froines; and three great-nephews Jacob, William and Jackson Froines. In addition to many friends and loved ones.Joleen rests peacefully in eternal paradise and will be forever missed by family, friends and loved ones.Please let us know if there is any additional information that is needed on our part and who best to contact for processing payment for services (i.e. death certificates and shipping fees). Additionally, what costs are associated with the obituary.We greatly appreciate your kind regards and thank you in advance for caring for our Mother in her passing.