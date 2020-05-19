|
|
Ines Hernandez
Sparks - Ines Hernandez, 99, passed away surrounded by family on May 4, 2020, at her home in Sparks, Nevada. Born on August 3, 1920, in Bogota, Colombia, South America, Ines was one of five daughters to Luis Alberto Garzon and Rosa Malpica de Garzon.
On a trip to Giradot, Colombia, with family friends, Ines was introduced to Leonidas Hernandez. The two were married in November of 1943 and had five children. In 1953, the family moved to Reno to escape Colombia's political violence. Ines filled the role of main caretaker of their family until she obtained her cosmetology license in 1957 and opened a beauty salon in Southwest Reno in the late 1960s. She developed a loyal clientele and grew a successful business which she maintained until her retirement in 1999. Her focus was always on her children, grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren all of whom she adored. You could always find her at every event her children and grandchildren had, no matter how big or small. Ines' connection to family was like none other, commonly known as a second Mom to family members immigrating to the United States. She always welcomed them with open arms. Her impeccable sense of style translated through to her hobbies of being a gifted artist of intricate needlepoint, embroidery, and knitting. She loved to travel, especially within the United States, her beloved country of which she became a citizen in 1960. She was a devout Roman Catholic and her faith remained strong throughout her entire life. Ines will be greatly missed, but always remembered for her quick wit and funny jokes, her strict sense of discipline and tender heart, as well as her strong faith.
Ines was preceded in death by her husband, Leon, of nearly 75 years, and her four sisters. She is survived by her five children, Martha Jeffers (Martin), Leonor Alberti (Terry), Helena Juillerat (Hector), Gonzalo Hernandez (Patricia), and Rosa Davis (Patrick); brother-in-law Arturo Hernandez (Shelly); nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews for whom she loved and cared for deeply.
Services will be held for Ines at 11am on September 17, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2900 North McCarran Boulevard in Sparks. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ines' memory can be made to the Kindred at Home Foundation.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2020