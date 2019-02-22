Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
775-359-2210
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Sparks - Irene (Tanberg) Beith passed from this life on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born October 3, 1924 in Sioux City, Iowa to Chris and Selma (Berg) Tanberg. Irene married Ray Beith on November 7, 1945 in Sioux City. Ray and Irene moved to Nevada with their family in 1966.

Irene retired from Shulton Warehouse in Sparks, Nevada in 1987, after 20 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, playing Yahtzee, cards, and working crossword puzzles. She was an active member and held many offices in the Daughters of Norway and was a longtime member of the Lord of Mercy Lutheran church.

Irene loved to spend time with her family. Irene and Ray had 4 children, Karen (Tim) Ball, Gary (Chris) Beith, Dale (Lisa) Beith, and Randy (Kathy) Beith. They had 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Selma Tanberg; her beloved husband Ray; brothers Ron, Clayton, and Vernon; sisters Lois, Dorothy and Evelyn; son Randy; a grandson, a great-grandson, and two great-granddaughters. Irene is survived by her sister Betty Meyers, 3 of her children, and their extended families.

A service to honor Irene, will be held on February 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Walton's - Sparks Funeral Home, 1745 Sullivan Lane.

The family would like to thank Renown Hospice for the great care they provided to Irene during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Renown Hospice, 85 Kirman Ave. LL., Reno, Nevada 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
