Irene Gloria Durbin
Sparks - Irene Gloria Durbin, of Westchester County, New York, beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2019 in Sparks, Nevada. She was 95. Born on May, 24,1924, Irene was the beloved wife of James H Durbin, who passed away in 2017. They were married for 67 years. Irene was mother to Janice Chaffin of Los Gatos, California, to son Charles of Sacramento California, and to daughter Victoria Bray of Livermore, California. Irene was also a loving grandmother to 7; Courtney Chaffin, Kelley Chaffin, Amanda Bray, Cody Bray, Vince La Riza, Janelle La Riza, and Dalton Durbin, and a great grandmother to Zander Wardrobe. Irene also loved to play Bingo and won big jackpots many times over the years. She was known as the Queen of Bingo in the family. She and James would often got to the local casinos in Carson City and Reno, Nevada to play Keno and slots as well. Irene also loved her Bingo tournaments and played in many over the years at different casinos. Irene loved her family very much and spent a lot of time with them making many great memories. She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020