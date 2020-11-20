1/1
Irene Josephine Phenix Byrd
Irene Josephine Phenix Byrd

With immense sadness, the Ronald Byrd family regretfully announces that their beloved wife and mother, Irene, died on November 18, 2020. Irene was a loving, generous, strong, and fearless woman who enriched all whose lives touched hers.

Irene was born in Reno, Nevada, at St. Mary's Hospital. She graduated from Sparks High School and the Reno Business College. She was employed by the Washoe County Courthouse, the Washoe County School District, and the Reno Aquatic Club.

Irene will be dearly missed by her loving and faithful husband of 67 years, Ronald. She leaves behind three wonderful children: Kevin Byrd and wife Rita, Helen Byrd, and Stephanie Abbott and husband Eric Abbott, Sr. She has four grandchildren that she adored: Jadon Rudolph and wife Ann, Dominic Byrd, Eric Abbott, Jr, and Carson Abbott. She also leaves behind one talented great grandchild, Seleyna Rudolph. Irene also leaves behind many cherished friends, too numerous to list.

Funeral services are being arranged at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 West Second Street, Reno, Nevada, 89503. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer of 2021.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
