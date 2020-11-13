Irene M. Mavis
Reno - Irene Margaret (McKernan) Mavis died Wednesday morning November 4, 2020 at St Mary's Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. She was surrounded by her loved ones while in palliative care.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley M. Mavis; father, James McKernan; mother, Irene Fogarty McKernan; sister Donna Bracco, her grandson Dominic Cassinelli; and brothers James McKernan and Joseph McKernan.
She is survived by her sons Pastor James M. (Chris) Mavis of Butte, Montana, Joseph M. (Janet) Mavis of Sparks, Nevada and daughter Carol A. (Kevin) Cassinelli of Reno, Nevada; and her sister Rose (McKernan) Kastelitz of Colorado; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Irene was born October 6, 1929 at St. James Hospital in Butte, Montana. Her father was an Irish immigrant and owner of the McQueen Dairy. She graduated from Butte High School in 1947. She married the love of her life Wesley M. Mavis on June 20, 1954. They lived in Butte, Billing, and Missoula, Montana before moving to Reno, Nevada in August 1965 where she held various as a jobs as a homemaker, secretary, grocery clerk, checker, bookkeeper, volunteer at St Mary's Hospital, and Co-Owner of JJW Maintenance. Moving back to Butte, Montana in 1997 to retire until her husband Wesley passed in December 2012, and moving back to Reno, Nevada in June 2013 staying with her daughter Carol (Kevin) Cassinelli as her main residence and her son Joseph (Janet) Mavis. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.
The Immediate Family will be gathering at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center Chapel in Reno, Nevada for a Celebration of her Life and Mass on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 3:30pm. Irene's Ashes will be interred and reunited with her husband Wesley in June 2021.
In lieu of donations and flowers, please donate to your local favorite charities in her name.
Online condolences can be shared in Irene's Book of Memories at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
