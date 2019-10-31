|
|
Irene Marich
Reno - Irene was born in Eureka, Nevada June 3, 1921. She grew up in Ely and after graduating from White Pine High School she worked at the bank in Ely. She married Raymond A. Smith and moved to Reno in 1942. She moved to her current home in 1945 where she resided until her death on October 24, 2019.
Irene had many hobbies including ceramics, ornament making and gardening. She was especially proud of her prize begonias.
She was a pilot and had over 800 hours piloting Taylor Craft and Myers airplanes flying to Elko, Ely and Sacramento.
She was an athlete-bowling, skiing and golfing. She traveled to many golf tournaments with her husband, Pete Marich. She was a lifelong member of Hidden Valley Country Club where she not only golfed, but liked to have lunch and play gin with the ladies. Irene was also a member of Saint Therese Church of the Little Flower Catholic Church in Reno
She was active in gaming most of her life including being part owner and working many years at the Horseshoe Club in downtown Reno.
She is predeceased by her parents Gaston and Clorinda Uhalde, her brother John Uhalde (Harriet) and her aunt Virginia Palmer and her former husband's Raymond A. Smith, Glen Neely and Pete Marich.
She is survived by her nieces Jacqueline Starkweather (Richard), and Marjorie Uhalde (John Lopez), her great nieces Susan Lani (Stephen) and Jennifer Hill (Larry) and their children Nicholas, Todd, Kaitlyn and Zach. She is also survived by her special companion and caregiver Elizabeth Mariscal and family.
She appreciated her many long term caregivers at home, at Brookdale Reno and Kindred Hospice.
A celebration of Life will be held November 23, 2019 at Hidden Valley Country Club at 2 P.M.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 17, 2019