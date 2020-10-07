1/1
Irene S. Luhrs
1922 - 2020
Irene S. Luhrs

In Loving Memory of Irene S. Luhrs

On September 27, 2020, at the age of 97, Irene passed away peacefully at home where she resided since 1955. Born in Dayton, Nevada on Dec. 9, 1922 to Albert and Mamie McCauley. She attended elementary and junior high in Dayton and then attended and graduated from Stewart Indian School. While working at Safeway, she met the love of her life, Marv Luhrs, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage until his death in 2014.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marv Luhrs, father Albert McCauley, mother Mamie Stewart McCauley, sister Helen Walters, brother Marco McCauley, daughter Jolene Scott, and grandsons Benji Luhrs and Bo Kendall.

She is survived by son Jack Luhrs, daughters Carol Lee Chavez, Dalene Bueno (Carlos), Neecie Schlesener (Joe), and Annette "Netty" Barton (Eric), 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Irene loved tending to her rose bushes and enjoyed the outdoors. She was an avid sports fan, especially her Giants. She and Marv were very involved with all of the activities of their children and grandchildren. Her true devotion was to her entire family. She will be greatly missed and will live on through her continually growing family.

A private celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on Friday, Oct.16, 2020 at Walton's Funeral Home, 1281 N. Roop St. Carson City, Nevada. Please sign the online guest book at www.waltonsfuneral homes.com.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Walton's Funeral Home
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Chapel of the Valley
1281 North Roop Street
Carson City, NV 89706
775-882-4965
