Irving Joseph Kass
1929 - 2020
Irving Joseph Kass

Reno - Mr. Irving (Poppie) Joseph Kass died peacefully in Reno, Nevada on November 21, 2020 at the age of 91.

Irv is survived by his 4 children, Jeffrey Kass (MiChong) of San Diego, Alan Kass (Maryanne) of Reno, Elyse Kass of Phoenix and Brian Kass of Phoenix, 11 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Estelle of Phoenix, longtime companion, Dolly Starr of Scottsdale. He is reunited in heaven with his parents and his sister.

Irv was born on August 16, 1929 in Bronx, New York to Benjamin and Edith Kass. He graduated from City College of New York in 1950 with a degree in Chemistry. In January 1951, during the Korean war, he was drafted into the Army. He served a chief biochemist at the hospital laboratory at Sandia Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He proposed to Estelle on Valentine's Day, 1953 and they married later that year on May 31st. He worked for 40 years at Revlon Cosmetics, starting as a Junior cosmetic chemist. As his career developed, he visited various Revlon manufacturing sites throughout the world as Director of International Laboratories. He retired from Revlon in 1993 at the Phoenix plant after serving in various managerial positions. 13 years after the passing of Estelle, he moved to be with family in Reno, Nevada. One of the most recent highlights of his life was celebrating his 90th birthday with many of his family and friends from across the country. He developed meaningful friendships with members of his temple, Temple Beth Or, and with the local ROMEO group.

A private family burial will occur on November 30, 2020 at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Rabbi Elizabeth Beyer will officiate the ceremony along with full military funeral honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Burial
Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
