Isabel Chavez Montoya



(March 26, 1918 - June 22, 2020)



Our Dear Mom passed away peacefully on Monday morning.



Isabel leaves behind: Her Children, Carl Montoya (and wife Susan) of Carson City, Annette Montoya of Sparks, Celine Cunning (and husband Dan) of Aurora, Colorado, and Nadine Maher (and husband Phil) of Fremont, California; Her Grandchildren, Benjamin Maher of San Jose, CA, Marisa Ealy (and husband Keith) of Fremont, California, and Gabriel Cunning (and fiancé Chandi Weber) of Westminster, Colorado; Her Great Grandson, Myles Christian Ealy of Fremont, California.



She greets in heaven those who passed before her, especially her husband, Ernest Montoya and precious son, Keith Montoya.



Living a full life of 102 years, Isabel grew up on the Cochiti Pueblo reservation in New Mexico. She had a life of constant motion and quiet notoriety. Isabel was the first woman in her village to graduate from college, becoming a registered nurse and serving in World War II. Upon her marriage to Ernie, she began a world trek of living on many military bases around the U.S. and traveling to Rome, the Holy Land, Singapore, Thailand and many other countries.



With all of her accomplishments, she will be most remembered for her faith in God, her unfailing devotion to her Catholic faith and how she loved and was loved by her family. As a woman of few words, Isabel lived the Gospels of our Lord by her actions. For all who knew her, she was known as 'Mom' and made everyone feel like they were hers to love. She set an example of living a life based on her beliefs and knowing that God would have a place for her when her time came.



Isabel will rest in peace at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. As we celebrate her legacy, the family will use her spirit as guidance in ever growing grace and unwavering faith. Her spirit must surely be illuminating in heaven already as she brings along her beautiful smile, laughter and joy to her eternal home.









