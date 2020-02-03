Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva Lee Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iva Lee Brooks Obituary
Iva Lee Brooks

October 26, 1922

January 25, 2020

Iva Lee was born in Bartlesville, OK to John F. and Paralee (Cunningham) Pheneger. They moved to Reno when Iva Lee was 3. Iva Lee was the youngest of 10 children. She attended Reno schools and graduated from Reno High School. She worked at Nevada Bell Telephone Company for many years and retired in 1977. She was a long distance operator and started her career on the cord board. She enjoyed reading, crafts, camping, traveling with her husband Jim, and taking care of her home and family.

Iva Lee was preceded in death by her parents, her 9 siblings, her husband of 74 years James A. and their infant daughter Joanne. She is survived by her daughter Janet and son Jon (Barbara), grandsons Darryl (Amy Fabricino) and Justin Brooks (Michelle Wilson), Gene (Brandy) and Eric Vance, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her brother-in-law John (Irene) Cantlon of Michigan.

There will be a viewing on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. Second Street, Reno. A service won't be held per her wishes.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now