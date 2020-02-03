|
|
Iva Lee Brooks
October 26, 1922
January 25, 2020
Iva Lee was born in Bartlesville, OK to John F. and Paralee (Cunningham) Pheneger. They moved to Reno when Iva Lee was 3. Iva Lee was the youngest of 10 children. She attended Reno schools and graduated from Reno High School. She worked at Nevada Bell Telephone Company for many years and retired in 1977. She was a long distance operator and started her career on the cord board. She enjoyed reading, crafts, camping, traveling with her husband Jim, and taking care of her home and family.
Iva Lee was preceded in death by her parents, her 9 siblings, her husband of 74 years James A. and their infant daughter Joanne. She is survived by her daughter Janet and son Jon (Barbara), grandsons Darryl (Amy Fabricino) and Justin Brooks (Michelle Wilson), Gene (Brandy) and Eric Vance, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her brother-in-law John (Irene) Cantlon of Michigan.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. Second Street, Reno. A service won't be held per her wishes.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020