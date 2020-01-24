Services
Reno - A Director who was part of the 'Czech film miracle' in the 1960s but made his masterpieces in Hollywood, Ivan Passer, 86, passed away on January 9, 2020, at his home in Reno, NV. Born July 10, 1933 to Alois and Marianna Mandelick Passer, Ivan was one of the new waves of Czech film directors who emerged during the social and cultural democratization of the mid-60s that afforded them unprecedented artistic freedom.

With his childhood friend Miloš Forman, Passer co-wrote A Blonde in Love (1965, released as Loves of a Blonde in the US) and The Firemen's Ball (1967), and directed Intimate Lighting (1965), his brilliant feature film debut.

Passer is survived by his second wife, Anne, and by a son, Ivan, from his first marriage, which ended in divorce.

A Celebration of Ivan's Life is scheduled at 1pm, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at The Mid Sparks Event Center @ Walton's Funerals and Cremations, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, NV, 89431.
