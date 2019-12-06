|
Jack Alexander Haseley
Waco - Jack Haseley lived a fulfilling 91 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Mildred Haseley. He is survived by Maybeth, his loving wife of 33 years, as well as his children: Marie, Melissa (Guy), Amy (Jack) and Sara (Emily). He leaves behind five grandchildren; Christopher (Crystal), Megan (John), Emily, Zachary (Nicole) and Evan. Six Great-grandchildren: Shelby, Brandon, Nathan, Elijah, Colby and Colton.
Jack graduated from Grant Union High School in 1948. He worked for California Department of Forestry as a lookout in Colfax. He served in the Army during the Korean War and when he came home he worked as a ranger for the State of CA Beaches & Parks in Tahoe City. He then worked for CDF and was a patrolman at Baker's Ford, the Fire Patrol Prevention Specialist for El Dorado County, instructor at the Fire Academy in Sutter Creek, and eventually retired as Arson Investigator.
Jack is well-known for his initiation of the Pioneer Volunteer Fire Department which consisted of merging several small departments and creating the largest of all volunteer fire departments in CA., where he also served as Commissioner. Ge was a board member of the Pioneer School District 1962-1973. He loved serving his community and made many lifelong friends.
Jack was a member of the Smith Valley Community United Methodist Church in Smith, NV. A Celebration of Life will be held at this location at a later date. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019