Jack Andrew Feenstra

Reno - March 21, 1999 - October 10, 2019

Born in Walnut Creek, California. Jack (aka "jacky wacky attacky" at the time) lived his early years in Danville, California. Jack moved from Danville to Reno with his family just in time for Thanksgiving in 2006. He graduated from Galena High here in Reno with the class of 2017.

Jack played youth football and baseball here in Reno when he was younger. Always an outgoing kid who loved to cut it up with his teammates. He and older brother, Erik, would ride BMX bikes together and they shared a passion for punk rock.

Jack changed to skateboarding after he was diagnosed with a chronic pain condition at age 15 that he struggled with until his passing. His first real taste of American democracy was attending a Bernie Sanders Rally in 2016 with his older sister, Abby.

More recently, Jack took up painting and other forms of artist endeavors including doing some album art for a local Reno band. He also spent a lot of time at our cabin in Incline Village at Lake Tahoe, as it helped him relax and focus on being healthy.

Jack is survived by his parents, Kristy and Jim, and his siblings, Erik and Abby. We lost him way too soon.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 12 pm at Walton's O'Brien-Rogers & Crosby 600 W. Second Street, Reno, NV 89503. (775) 323-6191

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to one of our favorite local charities here in Reno, Eddy House (http://eddyhouse.org),Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality (http:// www.renoinitiative.org) or the Nevada Humane Society Reno (https:// nevadahumanesociety.org)

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Jack's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
