Jack Irving Gardner
Reno - After a full and well-lived life Jack Irving Gardner 84, passed on April 23, 2019. Born in Washington State October 7 1934, Jack graduated from Bothel High School and then from the University of Washington with a masters of librarianship. Jack served two years in the US Army stationed at Fort Ord. While working in a library in New York State, he planned the first trip to Europe……on a motorcycle. Upon his return from Europe in 1963, he and his wife to be Carroll Sutherland, moved to Nevada where Jack became a reference librarian at the University of Nevada Library. Quitting their jobs, Jack and Carroll took a second motorcycle trip in 1967 visiting Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan, and India. They returned to northern Nevada and in 1972 relocated to Las Vegas, where Jack became Administrator of the Las Vegas Library, a position he held until 1991 when he retired.
A temporary amateur gambler himself, in 1980 Jack produced "Gambling: A Guide to Information Sources". He was active in the Nevada Library Association and in 1974 served as President. Throughout his career and retirement he and Carroll enjoyed travel throughout the world. From their home in Las Vegas, they attended the San Francisco Opera for many years and when they retired to Reno in 1994 they subscribed to Reno Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonic. They were supporters of the Lady Rebels Basketball while in Las Vegas and then in Reno they supported the Nevada Wolfpack Women's Basketball. And they always loved their dogs and friends.
Jack is predeceased by his parents Florence and Irving Gardner and sister Violet Seaton. He is survived by his brother Victor Douber and nieces and nephews.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019