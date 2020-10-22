Jack William Olson



Jack William Olson, 93, passed away October 19, 2020. He was born December 18, 1926 in Burley, Idaho. His mother was Faye and stepfather Roy Dunlap, brother, Garth and sister, Cora.



Jack joined the Navy at 17, during WWII, as a gunner's mate and fought many sea battles. He met his wife Clara Jean, in college and they both became teachers in Idaho. They moved to Fallon, Nevada in 1961, with their two children, Kathie and Rick.



His teaching career of 40 years included; classroom; counselor; vice principal; principal; coaching and refereeing; best known as the Fallon golf coach. He loved working with the youth of Churchill County.



Jack was a great outdoorsman, sharing that passion with his family, 2 children , 9 grandchildren; Doug; Dustin; Stephanie; Jackie; Rachel; Andrea; Kezia; Oona; and Aaron, and their families with 9 great-grandchildren , another on the way.



His well lived life will be cherished by family and friends forever.



A Celebration of Jack's life will be scheduled at a later date.



We thank all those who've sent kind messages.



Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV.









