1/2
Jack William Olson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack William Olson

Jack William Olson, 93, passed away October 19, 2020. He was born December 18, 1926 in Burley, Idaho. His mother was Faye and stepfather Roy Dunlap, brother, Garth and sister, Cora.

Jack joined the Navy at 17, during WWII, as a gunner's mate and fought many sea battles. He met his wife Clara Jean, in college and they both became teachers in Idaho. They moved to Fallon, Nevada in 1961, with their two children, Kathie and Rick.

His teaching career of 40 years included; classroom; counselor; vice principal; principal; coaching and refereeing; best known as the Fallon golf coach. He loved working with the youth of Churchill County.

Jack was a great outdoorsman, sharing that passion with his family, 2 children , 9 grandchildren; Doug; Dustin; Stephanie; Jackie; Rachel; Andrea; Kezia; Oona; and Aaron, and their families with 9 great-grandchildren , another on the way.

His well lived life will be cherished by family and friends forever.

A Celebration of Jack's life will be scheduled at a later date.

We thank all those who've sent kind messages.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV.775- 423-8928




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Gardens Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
2949 Austin Hwy
Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-8928
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Gardens Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved