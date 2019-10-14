Resources
Reno - Jacklynn Opdyke LORD, 79

died peacefully Thursday, October 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. Jackie, was a pioneer for the advancement of women in the workforce and on the playing field, an avid horsewoman, pilot, sales rep for AT&T, an ordained minister, musician, composer, author, artist, daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack & Celia Opdyke, her husband, Mark W. Lord, her son, Roger Large and her brothers, Paul Opdyke, Jon Opdyke, and Ned Opdyke.

Jackie is survived by her daughters, Taumie (Gerald) Borecky, J. Michelle (William) Norris, Her grandchildren, Brynn Roberts, Celia Bailey, Brice (Ginger) Roberts, Dani Borecky, Wallace Norris, Roland Norris, Willa Norris and Her great-grandchildren, Mark Romero, Jasper Romero, Reno Bailey, Jackson Bailey, Geralynn Borecky, Jay Campbell, Nya Campbell, Her brothers Bev (Sondra) Opdyke and Donald Opdyke along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 in Walton's Funeral Home Chapel located on Kietzke Ln in Reno, all are welcome.

In lieu of flower/gifts, please show your support in Jackie's name via the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
