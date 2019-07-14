Jackson Calvin 'Jack' Blum



Sparks - JACKSON CALVIN BLUM (Jack), 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed peacefully on July 7, 2019 after years of embracing Parkinson's disease.



Jack began his adventures on this Earth on July 14, 1934 in Whitehead, NC. He was welcomed by parents Joseph Kelly and Merle (Wagoner) Blum. Like a true cowboy, Jack left home when he was seventeen years old to travel out west. His heart belonged in the Mojave Desert where he was a topographer and a prospector for uranium, spending months on horseback exploring and living off of the land that he loved. He joined the Army's 101st Paratroopers, the Blue Devils, and served in Germany between 1956 and 1958. While in the Army, Jack participated on the US Rifle Team and placed third in the NATO Marksmanship Events. Upon his honorable discharge, Jack made his way back to Nevada where he met his wife of 54 years, Venona (Kemp) Blum. He became an Operating Engineer with Local Union Three and built many of the landmark casinos and resorts in Northern Nevada, leaving his legacy to live on for generations. His light forever shines upon the city through the cross that he set upon the hill at Mt. View Cemetery.



Jack enjoyed writing short stories, hunting with his loyal companion Duke, camping and exploring the Ruby Marshes with his sons, reading and watching old westerns, and learning new things because "your knowledge is all you can take with you". He is an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served many callings including Bishop of Sparks First Ward.



Upon his diagnosis, Jack cowboyed up as he always had and embraced his new lifestyle, armed with a smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a song in his heart. More recently, Jack enjoyed afternoon visits from his great-grandchildren and told them stories about the Wild West, jokes from the 1800's, snuck candy and treats from an unsuspecting Gigi (Venona), and played cards and board games.



Jack was welcomed on the other side of the veil by many beloved relatives: parents Joseph Kelly and Merle (Wagoner) Blum; sister Adele Esther Blum; brothers John and Joe Blum; sons Jack Jennings Blum, Daren Eugene Sandoval, and Barry Wade Blum; grandsons: James Puckett, Brandon Puckett, Michael Kleist, and Zachary Taylor Blum.



Jack continues to guide his loved ones through their adventures on this Earth: his Celestial Partner and Eternal Companion, wife Venona Blum; brother Robert (Pat) Blum; daughters Vicky Puckett and Darlene (Frances) Kleist; sons Richard (Diane) Sandoval, Randy (Dianna) Blum, and Shannon (children Shantal and Caysea) Blum; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 with viewing beginning at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1114 Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89431 followed by the Dedication of the Grave and Army Honors at Mt. View Cemetery located at 453 Stoker Avenue, Reno, NV 89503.



Happy trails to you, our beloved Jackson Calvin Blum, until we meet again! Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 14, 2019