JacLynn Newmarker Lyon
(December 2, 1948 - February 8, 2020)
It is with great sadness JacLynn Newmarker Lyon passed away on February 8, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born in Reno, Nevada on December 2, 1948, one of two children of Patricia and Lenn Newmarker. She was the head cheerleader during her senior year at Reno High School and graduated in 1966.
For over 20 years she worked at Renown Regional Medical Center (Washoe Medical Center) and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.
Some of the passions Jacie had were cheer-leading and ballet in her youth, watching ice-skating, fishing, bowling, watching sports, gardening, singing, and her love of animals and family.
Jacie was a loving mother, sister, cherished grandmother, Aunt, and friend. She touched the lives and hearts of many who knew her. She is loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
We will miss Jacie's beautiful smile and her great sense of humor. We will never forget how she always loved to say "Hey girlfriend!".
Jacie is survived by her brother, Mike (Jackie); two daughters, Amber, Alyson (Eddie); two sons, Andrew (Emily), Aaron (Yuka); grandchildren, Mikah, Morgan, Marley, Kai, Sophie, Malaya and Ava.
Jacie is predeceased by her parents Patricia and Lenn Newmarker.
https://www.forevermissed.com/jaclynn-newmarker-lyon/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020