Jacob Miles Eckart
Reno - Dec. 16, 2001 - Feb 3, 2020
Jacob Miles Eckart, a senior at Damonte Ranch High, was born and raised in Reno, Nevada, a loving son to Carl and Heather Eckart, as well as a brother to Danae, Stephen, and Mathew Eckart. He grew up playing and enjoying many sports. He loved to go camping, jump the rocks at Sand Harbor, and go off-roading in his jeep. Jacob had just turned 18 on Dec 16th and was excited for the next chapter in his life. He was looking forward to serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, and had been preparing with their local Pooly program. He was scheduled to ship out in June, 2020. Jacob passed away suddenly on Feb 3, 2020. He will be greatly missed by many.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020