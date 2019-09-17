Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Jacqueline R. Hawkins


1934 - 2019
Jacqueline R. Hawkins Obituary
Jacqueline R. Hawkins

reno - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Jacqueline R. Hawkins on August 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Prince Archer Hawkins. Jackie was born in Kentucky on April 19, 1934 to Lewis C. Cunnigan and Lydia Parrett, and was the youngest of eleven children. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Jackie came to Reno in the late 1950's, and worked as a legal assistant. She met, and on February 8, 1964, then married Prince Archer Hawkins, her devoted husband of 49 years. She was passionate about animals and had a very kind heart for cats. Throughout the years, she raised and cared for many beautiful cats, always taking in many strays. She is also survived by four of her beloved cats.

Thank you to so many who were there to support Jackie; we especially appreciate Lend-A-Hand, Kindred Hospice and all of her personal caregivers for their service and kindness.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
