Jacqueline Walsh Brindos
On January 5th, 2020 Jackie Walsh Brindos left us at the age of 75, the day after watching her beloved Patriots lose in the play-offs and one has to wonder, hmmmmm, coincidence? She consistently said she wanted to stay in her home till the end and she did exactly that, surrounded by her dogs she loved so much Bitsy and Gracie.
Although Jackie was born in Grass Valley California on February 9th, 1944, she moved to Northern Nevada soon after and spent her entire life in the Reno/Sparks area. She was the daughter of the late Mary Novack Schwartz and John Walsh and the sister of the late Stanley Schwartz.
She was proud to call Nevada her home and took advantage of everything the state has to offer. She loved to fish, hunt, golf, gamble, waterski and camp. She traveled to every corner of every county in Nevada with her partner of over 30 years Terrence Darby Staples who predeceased her in death in 2017. She was a great water-skier and spent countless weekends taking her family skiing and camping at Lake Tahoe, Fallen Leaf and Pyramid Lakes.
Jackie worked for the state of Nevada for 30 years in the Division of Welfare Supportive Services. She began as a clerk typist and finished her 30 years as a Support Enforcement Supervisor. Jackie developed many work friendships that she took with her till the end. She could always be found in the company of Betty Gardner and Shirley Allison. Many photos are of them laughing and enjoying weekends with each other's families. They were faithful and loving friends right up till the end and helpful hands when she needed them most.
1999 was a pivotal year in her life. On May 30 she got a hole in one on a 120-yard par 3 and many of her golfer friends (and family) still to this day hold a grudge. On June 10th she retired, and the Governor proclaimed June 28th a day to honor JACKIE BRINDOS. Governor Guinn said she was a team leader and she possessed an amazing sense of humor.
She is survived by her 3 daughters Catherine Brindos of Reno, Mary Catledge of Long Beach Ca and Peggy Jo (PJ) Catledge of Newport Rhode Island. She was also the grandmother of 5, Samantha Granado of Fernley Nev., Nicolas Catledge of Indianapolis IN, Beau Olkjer of Long Beach CA, Jacqueline D'Avella and husband Nick of Bellflower Ca., Rian McCarthy of Newport Rhode Island and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Other family survivors are her cousin Paula Hawkins of Reno and every other Novack in the state of Nevada. Paula was extremely helpful as a family historian and general comfort and friend to Jackie as she reached the end of her life. Her brother Donald B Schwartz of Reno is now the proud father to Jackie's fur babies Bitsy and Gracie.
Jackie was sometimes sassy and always blunt, but she will be missed by many and remembered for telling it as she saw it. She loved talking politics and was hanging on to try to make one more election her last wish. She disliked the President tremendously (putting it in the nicest terms) and wished for him to go away (or something saltier than that),
Don't worry Jackie, we are working hard to make that last wish come true. Love you more...
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020