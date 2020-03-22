|
Jake Mitchell Albin
"I feel more at peace somewhere high up and sketchy than I do on the ground." Jake Albin
A third generation Nevadan, Jake Mitchell Albin was born June 17, 1986 to Jeanne Cavilia and Toby Albin. He left us Friday March 13, 2020 at the age of the 33, after suffering a major cardiac event while playing basketball.
Jake died in the arms of his wife, Hannah Carlson, and surrounded by his parents, brothers and in-laws. Brave, charming, wily, full of wonder, and wise, Jake was that rare whole and fulfilled being. As husband, son, son-in-law, grandson, brother, cousin, uncle, friend and mentor, he inspired us to try and be the same.
Inarguably, Jake's time on this Earth was too short, but he didn't waste a minute of it. Jake was 12 hours old when Jeanne and Toby's car broke down on the way home from the hospital, forcing the trio to pack up and hike to the closest business--Denny's.
And so the adventure that was Jake began...
That adventuring took many forms--skydiving, sports, abalone diving, travel, SCUBA--and he approached each with passion, fire and the need to take it all just a little bit higher. His penchant for finding this highest point, literally and figuratively, perhaps gave him a perspective on life that most don't attain; somehow, Jake knew what really mattered…and perhaps more importantly, what didn't matter.
What mattered to Jake was simple: live bravely, love truly, be real.
Jake was an artisan, craftsman and problem-solver. This became manifest in his work with the local business, Riveted, where he created custom ironwork, simple to elaborate, that will enrich lives and community for years to come. How fitting that a soul as strong and beautiful as Jake leaves his legacy in iron.
Jake was a friend and guide. An unabashed supporter of those he loved, he was best friend to his father, brothers, and father-in-law, and shared a unique and loving bond (perhaps born of that earliest adventure) with his mother. He saw only the good in everyone, but he expected them to bring their best as well. Conversations with Jake were deep, often cathartic, and always straightforward, no whining allowed-- don't be a little b***h.
Jake was spiritually, mystically and unconditionally in love with another strong and beautiful soul, Hannah---his wife, his human. They shared a love that most never experience. They were amazing together. They were meant for one another. And with each other, they gave so much to so many.
Those "so many" will miss Jake profoundly and forever. Grateful for the time we had with him, we know that he is still guiding us, still loving us, still lending us his iron strength...from way up high...from his one and only perspective. Thank you Jake. We will keep riding the wave.
Jake is survived by his wife Hannah Carlson, parents Jeanne Cavilia and Toby Albin, Grandmother Leilani Albin, brothers Dustin and Casey Albin, in-laws Alan and Laura Carlson, brothers-in-law Kenny Foster and Roger Carlson (Carolyn) nephew Anthony Carlson, and so many, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial will be held soon, when times are less troubled and uncertain, and you can bet your friendship with Jake, that it will be by Jake's rules and commitment to "ride the wave" and "go out as a Viking."
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020