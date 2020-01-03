|
James A. Barnes Jr.
Reno - Our beloved "Jimmy", "James", "Jim", "Dad", "Pops", "Grandpa", and "Great Grandpa" left this earthly life for an eternal one Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 88.
Jim Barnes was born in Reno, NV on October 7, 1931 to James A Barnes Sr. and Erna H Barnes(Cordes). He loved the Northern Nevada area and resided in Reno for his long and accomplished life. As a 3rd generation resident of Reno, he had many tales to tell of the city's history. An afternoon drive with him was a learning experience as he would talk of places past and present and tell stories of the people who lived and worked in his favorite city.
Jim attended Mt. Rose Elementary, Billinghurst Junior High, Reno High School and the University of Nevada. He was a life-long member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish.
In 1952, Jim married the love of his life, Betty and shared 67 years with her.
Jim was a past and current member of several organizations in the area. In younger days, He belonged to the 20-30 club and was a member of the Army Reserves. The Reno Elks and the Knights of Columbus were organizations to which he proudly belonged.
Sports took up a large portion of Jim's life. He enjoyed golfing with friends for as long as he was able. Most notably, he was a member of the Reno-Sparks Men's Bowling Association and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 1984.
Along with his involvement in Bowling, Jim enjoyed watching, listening to,
analyzing, and cheering for sports events. Giants Baseball, 49er and Raider Football, and Warriors Basketball were favorite Professional teams. He and Betty regularly attended UNR football and basketball. They also spent countless hours cheering for his grandaughters' softball and soccer games.
He worked as the chief "go-to" serviceman at the family's business, Barnes Radio Service. There wasn't a radio he couldn't repair; customers came from near and far to have him restore prized family radios (home or auto) to working order. In 1979, Jim and his wife, Betty became sole owners of the business.
During summers, Jim would frequent Tahoe Timber Trails in the Truckee area. TTT was his camping get away, his weekend resort, his "Happy Place". Prosser Lake, forest land, and a community clubhouse afforded a great location for fun and relaxation and Jim went as often as possible with Betty and (most recently)his Labrador, Brandy. "Camp" was also the place where children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren came to visit and play. Countless family memories were made (and are cherished) as a result of visits there.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Sr. and Erna Barnes, Sisters Marjorie Carroll and Dorothy Moss, and son Robert Barnes. He is survived by his wife Betty, son Michael Barnes,(Cynthia) daughter Erna Faye Slingland (Glenn), 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A Viewing is scheduled at Walton's Sierra Chapel, Reno NV. Sunday, January 5 at 1:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church Monday January 6 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow at the Parish Hall.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Nevada Humane Society.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on James' Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020