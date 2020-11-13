James Anthony OrnellasReno - James Anthony Ornellas, born May 01, 1925 - known to all as "Nevada Jim" passed away at his home on November 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Jose, California to Aurora Mariam Limas (Laura) and Joseph Philip Ornellas. Jim had an older sister Inez Francis and a younger sister Rose Marie.Jim served in the Navy for three plus years during World War II. During this time he met Beatrice Elizabeth Pena. They were married September 14, 1946 in Reno, Nevada. Together, they had five children: Two girls and three boys. The oldest being Marie Antoinette (Toni), Linda Louise, James Anthony Jr. (Sonny) who tragically was lost to us in 1972, David Joseph and Paul Victor.He was a professional barber. He had shops at Stateline, Nevada (Harvey's Casino) and Round Hill, Nevada. He was a favorite to celebrity's and locals alike. He also had a successful professional Hunting Guide Service (Nevada Jim Guide Service) where he and his son's and sub guides, Bill Fuller and Jim Lathrope, guided mountain lion hunts for many clients.Jim loved a great challenge on any pool table, as well as horse shoes.What he loved the most was the opportunity to have a loving wife and a loving family.He will be missed greatly by all for his blessed demeanor, and his overall love for most anyone he ever met - May God Bless your Soul!