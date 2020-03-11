|
James "Jim" Clive Lambert
Yerington - James "Jim" Clive Lambert, 84, a resident of Yerington, Nevada for over 30 years, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 in Carson City Nevada with family at his side. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 600 N. Oregon ST. in Yerington Nevada at 11:00 on Saturday the 14th of March followed by a reception. Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home in Yerington will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Jim was born in Sparks, Nevada on January 25, 1936 to James Floyd and Cleo (Christensen) Lambert and was proud to be a resident of Nevada all his life. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia of 63 years were blessed with Joyce Macway (Kenneth) of Redwood City, CA, Janice Boyer of Elko, Bret (deceased), JoDi Thomas (John) of Sparks and Shelia Demars of Yerington. Jim was further blessed with 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. In addition to his daughters, grand and great grandchildren he is survived by his Sister Diana Ponciano of Preston, Idaho along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to Crossroads Sober Living in Reno
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020