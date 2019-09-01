|
|
James Daniel "J.D." Mayes
Red Rock - If James Daniel "J.D." Mayes had a motto, it would be "Let's go see what's over the next ridge," as he was always looking for new places to explore. Born in Hawthorne, Nevada, J.D. grew up on both rural ranches and in Reno, and liked to brag about being a forth-generation Nevadan. J.D. was a beloved friend, father, brother, son, and husband, and was stolen from us by ALS much too soon on August 16. He was 73.
J.D. attended Saint Thomas Aquinas and Bishop Manogue Catholic schools and earned his high school equivalency from Reno High School. He received an applied science associate degree in business from Western Nevada Community College and took night classes in engineering at UNR.
He started working while still in high school in the circulation department at the Reno Gazette-Journal. During the Vietnam War, J.D. joined the Nevada Air National Guard and was deployed with his unit to Osan Air Force Base in Korea, where he served in the Air Force and earned the rank of sergeant.
After being honorably discharged, J.D. started at the bottom with the Washoe County Road Department. He worked his way up to assistant superintendent of roads and eventually added acting superintendent to his resume, along with the job's duties. J.D. was responsible for all day-to-day operations for maintaining the transportation and drainage infrastructure throughout the unincorporated portions of Washoe County, from the Oregon border to Incline Village. That was more than 1,000 miles of paved and gravel roads. After helping with the leadership transition and 32 years with the department, J.D. retired.
Not satisfied with retirement, J.D. began working for AT&T, where he signed on as a project manager building communication infrastructure in remote areas all over Nevada. He finished his working years with Bi-State/Amerigas Propane as Service Tech, retiring on April Fools Day 2016. This time retirement took as it gave him more to spend with his wife, Trish, as they worked on many home improvement projects at their Red Rock area ranch.
While his children were young, J.D. volunteered as a coach for their various sports teams, often spending extra time helping the players with homework. J.D. chaperoned his teenager's teams on road trips across Northern Nevada and was a constant and supportive presence on the sidelines.
He was a member of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada (RPEN), a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), a national wildlife conservation and hunting preservation organization, and a lifetime member of the NRA.
His passion was elk, but not just to hunt. He would watch and listen to the bulls bugling and cows chatting. He was a great storyteller and had lots of tales to tell. J.D. embraced his cowboy and Western heritage and particularly enjoyed going to the Reno Rodeo, heading to Elko in February for the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, and dancing the two-step with Trish.
He left the world a better place than he found it.
J.D. is survived by his wife, Trish; his mother, Mable; brothers, John (Sandy) and Michael; sons, Andrew (Sylvi) and Aaron (Sylvia); daughter, Jami; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. J.D.'s extended family includes members of the Welsh, Greenhalgh, and Hendrichs families across Northern Nevada.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019