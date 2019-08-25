|
James Don Gray
Reno - In loving Memory Of James Don Gray
Our beloved "JD" passed away on August 13, 2019 at Renown Medical Hospital in Reno NV. He was known to his Family and Friends as a remarkable man. A man whose diversity in all areas of life carried a degree of genius and unsurpassed individuality. Many of us saw him as: a giving soul, a humble soul, a kind soul. And for that, he could never be replaced.
Those of us who loved him, and ache for his passing, know JD by the many titles he held:
Husband - He married the love of his life Angela (Angee) Ann Nimsic on August 4th, 2007 to whom he cherished for the past 12 years as the person that completed him in every way.
Son -The only child of Becky Lynn Vaughn his devoted Mother and Charles Frank Gray his loving Farther both of whom survive him.
Brother/Friend - To many of us who feel so lucky to have had the pleasure of knowing JD. Thank you for being part of our lives, you left behind a mountain of memories. Memories we will treasure. Until we meet again.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019