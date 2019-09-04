|
James Edward Harpster
Smith Valley - 2/11/47 - 8/28/19
James Edward Harpster passed away Aug. 28, 2019, in the home he designed in Smith Valley, with his wife beside him, looking out of his window at the pinion and sage.
James was born Feb. 11, in 1947 in Kilgore, Texas, to Melva Jean Rials and Kay James Harpster. He had four siblings: Steven, Bruce, Tommy, and Chryle. James was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Wayne Harpster. He lived most of his life in Reno/Sparks until retirement, when he moved to Smith Valley.
As a teenager, James was scrappy with the boys and heartthrob to the girls. He was good natured, rough and tough on the outside, but a "mushmelon" on the inside. After high school, James served his country in the Army in Vietnam from Jan. 18, 1967 to Jan. 8, 1969 - the most consequential two years of his life. In 1978, James went to work for the City of Reno as a laborer and retired 25 years later as an inspector for underground sewer construction. His career in public service was marked by a camaraderie with his fellow workers, some lasting through life.
James's daughter, Rhonda, was born April 30, 1975, to James and her mother, Donna Lee Graves. His daughter was the highlight of his life. Her spirit and his were always and will forever be intertwined. James granddaughter, Mackenzie Kay Lane Harpster-Gilletti, preceded him in death. He loved her to the moon and back, and they are now together in heaven.
James married his wife, Eve (Hebert) Busha, Oct. 16, 1998 in Reno, NV. She has three children, David, Jeremiah and Noah. James immediately became their role model, mentor and friend. He taught them about the world around them, and about the world inside them, and about how to navigate between the two.
There wasn't a square foot of Nevada James didn't know and love. He was a bow hunter and conservationist. He had an intimate connection with nature - his love and respect for the land and animals was felt deep in his bones. James was most at home in his shop. It was in his shop, surrounded by tools and discarded scraps, that James' artistic self-expression flourished. His art and handiwork graces the homes of his friends far and wide, even some he never met.
All are welcome to a memorial service at Mountain View Mortuary in Reno on Monday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. A reception/celebration will be held immediately following at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, Reno, NV at the Garden Court. Please bring your favorite libation to toast our friend.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019