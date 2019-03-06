Services Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel 875 West 2nd Street Reno , NV 89503 775-323-7189 Resources More Obituaries for James Talbott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Evans Talbott

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers James Evans Talbott



Reno - James Evans Talbott (Jim) passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17th. Jim was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on June 3, 1939. He was the youngest of three siblings. He moved to Napa, CA, when he was four years old.



Jim attended grade school in Napa and then Napa High School where he excelled in sports, playing football, basketball, baseball, and track and field. He also was involved in student government and played trumpet in the band. Jim was inducted into the Napa High School Hall of Fame in 2000. After graduating from high school, Jim enrolled in Napa Junior College where he continued his athletic career, playing football, basketball, baseball, and golf.



After two years at Napa JC, Jim enrolled at Chico State University where he played basketball and golf and was a member of Delta Psi Delta Fraternity.



After receiving his bachelor's degree in 1961, he took a job with Fireman's Fund Insurance in Sacramento and then married his high school sweetheart, Janice O'Donnell, in 1962. Jim and Jan moved to Reno when he was transferred in 1965. Jim was then convinced by "Red" Lucini to take a job as an insurance broker with Lucini and Associates. In 1984 Lucini and Associates merged with Parish Insurance forming Lucini/Parish Insurance. Jim retired as the President of Lucini/Parish in 1998. During his insurance career, he was very involved in the Independent Agents Association of Northern Nevada.



Jim was also very involved in youth sports, coaching Pop Warner, Little League and YBA. At the same time, he was participating in the Reno Fastpitch Softball league and making the almost daily coffee group at the Dairy Queen.



Jim had a number of interests: hunting, fishing and camping in Northern Nevada, abalone diving in Mendocino, and spending time with friends and family on all of these adventures.



Jim's major interest was golf. He worked hard to become an outstanding golfer. Jim qualified twice for the U.S. Senior Amateur, was the 1999 Club Champion of Wolf Run Golf Club, and played many matches, both competitively and for fun, with his groups at Hidden Valley C.C., Plumas Pines GC, and Pebblecreek.



Jim and Jan also shared interest in travel, spending great times with their friends in Hawaii, Graeagle, and Arizona, and celebrated their 50th anniversary in Ireland. Along with that, they traveled to watch their children play high school and college sports as well as their grandchildren's high school and college sports careers. Jim loved any sports activity, particularly where family was involved. Jim also recently had a very special trip back to Napa to have a reunion/roast with the Napa Jocks. It was very special to him to have the turnout of his childhood friends.



Jim is predeceased by his mother, Marguerite, and stepfather, Willard Talbott; father, Judd Anderson; sibling Junior Lake; brother-in-law Dennis O'Donnell; and niece Christy O'Donnell.



He is survived by his wife, Janice, and their three sons Mike (KayLyn), Greg (LaDawn), and Scott (Darby); brother Everett Lake; sisters-in-law Bertha Lake and Barbara O'Donnell; nephews Ken, Kevin, Gary and Gerald Lake; nephew Kace O'Donnell; grandchildren Connor (Chivon), Shane, Ventura, Celeste, Payton, Zane, Walter, Annabella, and Tallulah. Pops will be dearly missed.



Jim was generous, caring, competitive, and liked to have a good time with friends and family. He was truly one of the great ones!!



The family would like to thank Heather and Cecilia of A+ Hospice Care.



The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Joshua L. Anderson Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 19298, Reno, NV 89511. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries