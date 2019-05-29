|
James Frankson
Reno - James (Jim, Sam, Dad, Pappy, Grandpa) Frankson died April 15, 2019 at the age of 86 of complications from Parkinson's with his family at his side. Born in Yakima, Washington to Ervin and Roberta Frankson on October 15, 1932, he was raised in Washington and California, but felt Nevada was his home. Dad lived an interesting life, from owning a lakeside resort in Washington to serving as a vice detective in San Diego, a Job Corp coordinator in Reno, and as an apartment owner in Carson City. The thing he was most proud of were his children, Debbie Branby (David), Kathy Mickey (Sean, d. 2016), Tracy Hieber (Carol), and Krista Waddington, and his beautiful grandchildren, Eric and Kelsie Hieber, Kallyn Hyland (Jon), and Rachel Waddington. Last year provided a special addition to the family with the birth of his great grandson, Nolan Hyland. Dad is also survived by his brother Denny Frankson and by his ex-wife, Edie Frankson.
The family would like to thank Christine and Ammer at The Sienna Arbours along with Julie of Eden Hospice Care for the wonderful care our father received in the last weeks of his life.
Rather than remembering Dad with the challenges of illness in his final days, we hope he will be remembered as the larger-than-life character he was, the Viking sailor with the quick smile and the teller of crazy stories, and most of all, as the handsome young man who, at 28, married a beautiful divorcée with three kids and instantly became their dad - and then completed the family with the addition of a cherished daughter.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 29, 2019