James G. Stathos



James G Stathos was born in Ely, Nevada to James K. and Mildred Nichols Stathos. He died peacefully at his home in Carmel, California on July 15, 2020 at the age of 74. Jim grew up in the "Greektown" area of McGill, Nevada and graduated from White Pine High School in 1963. After high school Jim moved to Reno, Nevada to attend the University of Nevada, Reno. He returned to McGill every summer to work at Kennecott Copper Corporation, making enough money to pay for books and tuition for the next year of college. After graduating from the University of Nevada in 1967, he joined Pioneer Citizens Bank and worked his way up the ranks to become the bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In 1990, Jim accepted an offer to become the Chief Financial Officer of MidState Bank and Trust in Arroyo Grande, California. While there, he was instrumental in the acquisition of a number of community banks, driving the growth of MidState Bank & Trust into a tri-county banking powerhouse with 41 branches serving California's central coast. He retired in 2007 after the Dutch bank, Rabobank, acquired MidState Bank & Trust. Jim was in a loving relationship with his partner of 23 years, Sidney Clark. They loved to spend time with friends and family and to travel the world in search of new adventures.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his four siblings, Tessie Lujano, Dean Stathos, Sheila Stathos and Peggy Prisbrey. Jim was the favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. His desire was that there be no formal services, but the family encourages his friends to gather and remember the good times and to toast him with a gin martini, very dry with an olive. At a later date, a celebration of his life will be held for his family, friends and co-workers in Reno as well as in San Luis Obispo, California.









