James H. Keller
James H. Keller, founder of Keller Realty, Inc, former President and lifetime member of the Society of Exchange Counselors, former Director and Man of the Year of the Boys and Girls Club, Northern Nevadan through and through, died Friday, March 13 at the age of 84. Jim leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication to country and family, and an immeasurable community outreach.
Jim was a self-made man, had a lasting marriage of 60+years to Marion (preceded in 2015), raised four children; LaNae (Michael) Cloud, Deborah (Michael) Williamson, Mark (Conda Lee) Keller and Bret Keller, eight grand-children; Jessica Edge, Cody Remaklus, Logan Williamson, Kadie Remaklus, Jason Williamson, Anna Remaklus, Marion Williamson (preceded in 2019), and Laura Jean Keller, six great-grandchildren and was a trusted business advisor to many. He brought creativity and a level of problem-solving to the real estate industry in Reno that was otherwise unheard of and quite possibly would never have come to pass if not for Jim's dedication and sheer artistry in exchange, negotiations and "building the deal". Known as the real estate "Godfather" Jim was a mentor to several of the now-prominent brokerages in Reno. He was a man that lived his best life; learning, surrounded by loved ones, and being creative in business 6 days a week for his entire career. He went out with his boots on, having just closed a progressive deal that only he could have dreamed up. Godspeed Dad, Grandpa, Beep-Beep, and dearest friend. You will be missed.
In consideration of the current public health climate, memorial services will be postponed until further notice. In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020