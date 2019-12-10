|
|
James H. Struemph
Reno - James Struemph, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 6, 2019.
Although born in Freeburg, Missouri, Jim can be truly considered one of Nevada's Native sons. By way of the Navy and the Fallon Naval Air Station, Jim came to Nevada in 1954 and fell in love with the West. It was in Fernley where he met Janet, who would become his loving wife of 63 years.
In 1958, Jim began his distinguished career with the Nevada Highway Patrol. He was promoted through the ranks, retiring in 1986 as Colonel James H. Struemph, Chief, Highway Patrol Division.
Not one to "officially" retire, he went to work for Helms Construction Company as the Safety Director and later joined Western Nevada Supply Company in Reno. Here, he continued working with the Associated General Contractors safety programs and as a liaison between the Highway Patrol, Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Nevada Legislature.
Jim was undeniably committed to his work, but supporting his daughters at the Nevada High School rodeos can be considered one of his greatest joys. He spent much of his time working in the arena as a line judge and making life-long friends.
Much later in his life, Jim allocated his energy to a daily 4:30am rendezvous with the coffee group at Moe's Wigwam. Many local, state, and world problems claim to be solved within this group. Jim hardly missed a morning during 50 years of residence in Fernley.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janet and his children: Rick Struemph, Lynda Hunt (Jeff), Cindy Klebenow (Don), along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held December 17, 2019 at 11:00am at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name can be made to North Lyon County Fire Protection District at 195 E. Main St. Fernley, NV 89408.
If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019