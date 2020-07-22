James Hugh McDonald



Jim, 84, passed away June 14, 2020. He was born January 30, 1936 in Tonopah, NV. He grew up in Tonopah, Manhattan, and Las Vegas, NV. He graduated from Tonopah High School in 1953, then attended UNR. While working at Bud Traynor's Shell he met the girl of his dreams, JoAnn Pradelli. They married in 1955, producing 4 children, Michele, Leslie, Diane and Jim. He worked at Reno Vulcanizing as a tire man, then SPPC, from where he retired.



Jim loved the real things in life and land. Loved the mountains, desert, trees, rocks and valleys. He would just drive over mountains and hills to see what was on the other side. Fighting through trees and brush to find that perfect fishing hole. Never once did he fish out of a boat. He knew every creek and watering hole on the back roads of central Nevada. He would climb the highest mountain to hunt down that buck. If he wasn't carrying a rifle, he would throw an empty bottle of blackberry, to push it toward someone to have a chance at it.



He loved the game of baseball. Fast pitch softball was his favorite. If he was playing, coaching, or just watching, he was always the first one at the park and the last to leave. Jim always interacted with other players or umps in a fun and respectful way. Yet, if someone was a showboat, they would get an earful in a playful way. Jim had a great love for old cars, old westerns, Benny Hill and old time bars with the locals. Always quick to buy a guy or a gal a drink or several. He would always have the oldest and dirtiest ball cap on.



Jim leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years JoAnn, daughters Michele Johnson(Jack), Leslie McDonald, Diane Andreasen(Fred), son Jim McDonald(Kris), 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Sara, Yazmin, Ron and all of A-Plus Hospice for the wonderful care during Jim's last month.



A couple of his words of wisdom we will never forget: "No hill too steep, no well to deep for jungle Jim McDonald." Or one family and friends have heard alot: "We got time for one more."



We love you Dad!



An Irish Toast: May you be in Heaven half an hour before the Devil knows you're there.









