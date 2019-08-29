|
|
James Louis Kahl
Reno - James Louis Kahl, 77
Born in Portland Oregon, to Robert C. Kahl & Agnes Kahl. Graduated from Oregon St. Univ. 1965. He lived in the Pacific North West until moving to Reno in 2018. He quickly adapted to Reno & became involved w/Reno Rodeo & Knights of Columbus. His friendly smile, hearty chuckle & outgoing nature will be missed by all. Jim is survived by Karen Gallio, daughters Barbara DeNatly (Brian),Fair Oaks, CA, Julie Gallio (Curt Gage), Reno, Katrina Friedt(Randy), Mott, ND, & Son Andrew Kahl, of WA, siblings Pat Kahl (Ann), Ann Vischer (Mike) & grandsons Brad DeNatly, Reno, Jakob and Jonathin Friedt, ND.
Service Fri. Aug 30 11AM at St. Rose of Lima, 100 Bishop Manogue Dr. Reno
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019