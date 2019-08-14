|
James Maurice O'Doan Jr. (Jim)
Reno - 6/13/1946 - 7/30/2019. 73 yrs. old. Born in Herlong, CA, he was a lifelong resident of Reno, NV. Jim attended Northside High School and was a member of Calvary Chapel. Jim was an electrician for St. Mary's hospital and retired after 33 years. Jim is survived by wife "Dee", 2 sisters, 1 brother, 3 daughters, 1 son, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their children. Services will be held at Calvary Chapel on Aug. 17, 2019 @ 2:00. Address: 220 Edison Way, Reno, NV, 89502. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Calvary Chapel at above address.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019