James Melvin Gruhn



James Melvin Gruhn was born in Denver, Colorado on January 28, 1928. He passed away from natural causes on May 9, 2020 in Fernley, Nevada. Jim was 91 years old.



Jim was an Army veteran whom served in Korea. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal and United National Service Medal for his service. He also received a purple heart after being severely wounded in Korea, and was honorably discharged from the Army due to his injuries.



Jim loved to fly and, after his recovery from his injuries, he worked toward his pilot's license, ultimately receiving it on March 3, 1955. He had several jobs throughout his lifetime, many of which involved flying. He was appointed to a position with the FAA in the mid 50's and accepted an assignment at the Tonopah airport in the late 50's. Jim worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in Tonopah, Lovelock, and Reno during his career.



Jim was one of the founding members of the Fernley Gun Club. He was very active in the club and loved shooting and spending time with the members of the shooting club. Jim has no living relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Melvin and Emily Gruhn, his brother Lewis Gruhn, and his wife Constance Gruhn.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley August 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM.









