James Michael Howard
James Michael Howard, 18 was taken from us on November 29th when his life was tragically cut short late Thanksgiving night.
Jimmy was born September 20, 2001 in Reno, NV the son of Charlene Rebecca Howard and the late William Dave Howard.
He was the youngest of four siblings, sister Rebecca Jean Pacheco and brothers Robert and Ian Case.
He is also survived by his Grandfather Morris, Uncles Ed "Bub", George, Chuck and Dan, Aunts Paula, Kathi, Candy and Nicole and many cousins. He is also survived by the Love-of-his-life Audrey Baker.
Jimmy was working at Job Core for the past several years where he was acquiring many skills for the future and hoped to pursue engineering. He was a former student of North Valley High School.
A Celebration of Life will be held at O'Brien, Rodgers & Crosby Mortuary at 600 W 2nd St. at 1:00 on Saturday, December 21st.
In lieu of flowers, please visit Ian Case' Facebook GoFundMe.com page to help Jimmy's Mom.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019