James Michael Phillips "Mike" died unexpectedly on May 20 after suffering a head injury in his wood shop. Mike was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico, in 1943 and grew up in Southern New Mexico. He graduated from Utah State University and attended graduate school at the University of Arizona. Mike is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served 4 1/2 years as a Naval Intelligence Officer aboard the aircraft carriers Saratoga in the Mediterranean and Ranger in Vietnam. After his military service he began his 25-year career with Bureau of Land Management in Idaho. Mike moved to Reno in 1976, bringing with him his first wife, Pam Murdock and German exchange student Ulrich Willem. He held various management positions with BLM in Reno and Carson City until his retirement in 1997. His proudest accomplishments were preserving natural lands and resources in our region.
He married Janet Carson in 1991 and in 1993 was named one of Reno's 10 Most Watchable Men. In retirement, Mike became an expert wood and stone artist, with his pieces being shown in art galleries in many Western States, as well as the Smithsonian. He also became a passionate bicyclist and world traveler, while closer to home he became an indispensable partner in the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail. Mike was predeceased by his parents and sister and is survived by Janet, his loving wife of 28 years. She considers the recent stay-at-home period a special time that brought them closer together.
Depending on social distancing rules, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, and may include a memorial bike ride, an art exhibit, and the dedication of a commemorative bench. In the meantime, please add your memory of Mike to http://mike-phillips.forevermissed.com.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.